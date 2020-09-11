Appeal to find man (84) missing from Mullingar area

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of an 84-year-old man who has been missing from the Mullingar area of Westmeath since yesterday.

Kevin Farrell was last seen when driving a silver and yellow-coloured 2007 Opel Astra.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, with white hair, of heavy build, with blue eyes. Kevin has a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.