Gardaí in Offaly appeal for help in locating missing 28-year-old man

GARDAI IN TULLAMORE in Co Offaly are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Mindaugas Skritulskas who is missing from his home in Edenderry since yesterday.
Mindaugas was last seen yesterday afternoon in Rathangan, Co Kildare.
He is described as being five foot 10 inches tall with a stocky build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Mindaugas was wearing at the time he went missing.
He is believed to be travelling in a black Vauxhall Insignia car with partial registration 09-CN, in the County Offaly area.
Gardaí and Mindaugas’ family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Mindaugas is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
