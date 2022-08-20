Have you seen Ciaran? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17 year old

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ciaran Brennan, who is missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin.

Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy tracksuit, an Underamour t-shirt and black Nike runners.

He has been missing since Thursday.

Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.