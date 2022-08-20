Have you seen Ciaran? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17 year old

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ciaran Brennan, who is missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin.
Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a navy tracksuit, an Underamour t-shirt and black Nike runners.
He has been missing since Thursday.
Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS