Thursday 14 February, 2019
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man

Conor Burke was last seen in the early hours of this morning at 1.45am in Galway City.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 6,577 Views 1 Comment
Conor Burke was last seen early this morning.
Image: Gardaí
Conor Burke was last seen early this morning.
Conor Burke was last seen early this morning.
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

Conor Burke was last seen in the early hours of this morning at 1.45am in Galway City. 

He is described as:

  • 6ft in height 
  • Of medium build 
  • With blue eyes 
  • And short brown hair 

When last seen, Conor was wearing: 

  • A light blue t-shirt with white stripes 
  • A light blue denim shirt with short sleeves 
  • A dark navy jacket 
  • And blue jeans 

Conor’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information of Conor’s whereabouts or anyone who has any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-576213, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

