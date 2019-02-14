Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man

Conor Burke was last seen early this morning.

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

Conor Burke was last seen in the early hours of this morning at 1.45am in Galway City.

He is described as:

6ft in height

Of medium build

With blue eyes

And short brown hair

When last seen, Conor was wearing:

A light blue t-shirt with white stripes

A light blue denim shirt with short sleeves

A dark navy jacket

And blue jeans

Conor’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information of Conor’s whereabouts or anyone who has any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-576213, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.