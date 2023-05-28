Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Clare for over a week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE CONCERNED for the well being of a man missing for over a week from Shannon, Co Clare.
John McNally (56) was last seen on Friday 19 May in Shannon.
He is described as about 5-foot 5 inches in height, with a stocky build.
He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned his wellbeing.
Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
