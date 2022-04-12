Have you seen Alan? 42-year-old man missing from Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from his home in Carbury, Co Kildare.

42-year-old Alan Kane has been missing since yesterday.

He is described as being six feet tall in height with a broad build.

He has black, balding hair, a beard and brown eyes. When last seen, Alan Kane was wearing dark grey/black work trousers, a matching jacket and work boots.

Advertisement

Gardaí said they and Alan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 046 955 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.