Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of 62-year-old missing man from Co Mayo

GARDAI HAVE ASKED for the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old man who went missing from his home in Castlebar, Co. Mayo yesterday afternoon.

Desmond McGowan is 5’ 7” in height and is of slight build, Gardaí said in a statement. He has dark, greying hair and an unshaven beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, navy trousers and a black and grey jacket.

Desmond is believed to be travelling in a grey Honda HR-V with registration 161-MO-2889.

Gardaí and Desmond’s family are concerned for his welfare, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.