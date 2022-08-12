Have you seen Samiullah? 14-year-old missing from Dublin 8

GARDAI ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Samiullah Kamawal, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area.

Samiullah went missing on Tuesday evening, 9 August.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height with a thin build, short black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Samiullah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

