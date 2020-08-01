Help sought to find woman missing from Portobello in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old woman in Dublin.

Mary O’Brien has been missing from Portobello since Tuesday, with her family said to be concerned for her safety.

Mary is described as being approximately 5’4″ in height, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing wine coloured leggings, a hooded army green jacket with black sleeves and a white t-shirt with dark runners.

Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station, any other garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.