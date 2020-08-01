This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Help sought to find woman missing from Portobello in Dublin

Mary O’Brien has been missing since Tuesday.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 10,523 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166061
Missing person Mary O'Brien.
Missing person Mary O'Brien.
Missing person Mary O'Brien.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old woman in Dublin.

Mary O’Brien has been missing from Portobello since Tuesday, with her family said to be concerned for her safety.

Mary is described as being approximately 5’4″ in height, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing wine coloured leggings, a hooded army green jacket with black sleeves and a white t-shirt with dark runners.

Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station, any other garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie