Woman, 36, missing from Dublin since end of April

A WOMAN HAS been missing from Dublin for over a week.
Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing the location of Michelle O’Riain, who has been missing from Sandymount since Thursday, 29 April.
The 36-year-old is described as being 5’5”, of a slim build, and with shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a beige coat.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Irishtown Garda station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
