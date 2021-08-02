Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing teen (15)

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Eamonn Canning (15) has been missing from the Duleek area of County Meath since yesterday, Sunday 1 August.

Source: Garda Press Office

Eamonn is described as follows:

Approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height

Of large build

Has short dark brown hair

Has brown eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for the young teen’s welfare.

Anyone with information on Eamonn Canning’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.