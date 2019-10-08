Have you seen Bradley? He has been missing from Wicklow since Sunday

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW have appealed to the public for information in tracing 15-year-old Bradley Suthcliffe who has not been since Sunday.

Bradley was last seen heading towards Trooperstown from Glendalough.

He is described as being 5ft 7in in height and of slight build with short black hair.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Bradley or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Rathdrum Garda Station on 0404 46206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”