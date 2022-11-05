Gardaí appeal for help in finding two missing teenagers travelling together

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating two 13-year-old children, missing from Monaghan.

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes were last see yesterday afternoon in the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan.

Garda enquiries to date suggest these two missing persons are travelling together and may currently be in the Dublin area.

Kelsey is described as:

5 foot 6 inches in height

Of a slight build

With long light brown hair

and green eyes

When last seen she was wearing a a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus is described as:

5 foot 4 inches in height

Of slim build

With short brown hair and blue eyes

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots.

It is understood Kelsey and Seamus travelled to the Dublin 7 area.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s and Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.