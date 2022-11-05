Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for help in finding two missing teenagers travelling together

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes were last see yesterday afternoon in the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan.

33 minutes ago 5,619 Views 0 Comments

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating two 13-year-old children, missing from Monaghan.

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes were last see yesterday afternoon in the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan.

Garda enquiries to date suggest these two missing persons are travelling together and may currently be in the Dublin area.

Kelsey is described as:

  • 5 foot 6 inches in height
  • Of a slight build
  • With long light brown hair 
  • and green eyes

When last seen she was wearing a a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus is described as:

  • 5 foot 4 inches in height
  • Of slim build
  • With short brown hair and blue eyes

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots. 

It is understood Kelsey and Seamus travelled to the Dublin 7 area.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s and Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

