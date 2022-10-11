Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Have you seen Eileen? 78 year old missing from Kevin St in Dublin

Eileen Shortt was last seen yesterday evening, 10 October, leaving her apartment at approximately 8pm.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 9:23 AM
47 minutes ago 2,066 Views 1 Comment
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old Eileen Shortt, who is missing from her home in the Kevin St area of Dublin.

Eileen was last seen yesterday evening, 10 October, leaving her apartment at approximately 8pm.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and was carrying a black handbag.

Eileen’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are anxious to locate her. Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eileen is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

