Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ's Monday Night Live will end this month to clear the way for a new Katie Hannon-fronted show

Upfront with Katie Hannon will air in January.

1 hour ago 4,722 Views 3 Comments
Broadcaster Katie Hannon
Broadcaster Katie Hannon
Image: Marc O'Sullivan via RTÉ press office

RTÉ’S MONDAY NIGHT Live will be replaced by a new current affairs show, fronted by Katie Hannon.

The national broadcasting service has confirmed that the programme will finish its planned eight week run this month before Upfront with Katie Hannon takes the 10.35pm Monday slot in January.

The move will see Hannon give up her roles as presenter of Radio 1’s The Late Debate and Saturday with Katie Hannnon.

The new programme will operate on a similar format to its predecessor; Hannon will speak to a range of public figures about issues facing the general public each week.

As well as a live studio audience, the show will aim to connect with a wider social media audience and allow the public to directly engage with the programme live on air, according to RTÉ’s plans.

In tandem with this, according to a press release announcing the show, Hannon will engage with viewers across digital platforms throughout the week, in a “social conversation” where the public “drive the issues that matter to them and the people they would like to see answer their questions”.

RTÉ News’ Deputy Foreign Editor Colm Ó Mongáin will replace Hannon in her radio roles in December.

Monday Night Live was launched in October as a replacement for Claire Byrne Live.

The series – which is hosted by four rotating presenters: David McCullagh, Sharon Tobin, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan – will wrap at the end of the month.

Speaking to The Journal, a spokesperson from RTÉ said that the show was only ever intended to last eight episodes before a new project took over in January.

Sarah McGuinness
