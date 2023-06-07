Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch loses bid to have his legal costs in murder trial paid for by the State

THE STATE HAS opposed an application for Gerry “The Monk” Hutch’s legal costs to be covered by the state after he was found not guilty by the Special Criminal Court for the high-profile murder of David Byrne at The Regency hotel seven years ago in April.

The State refused the application from Hutch’s lawyers in the Special Criminal Court today. Judge Tara Burns said the court was satisfied that an unfairness did not arise for Hutch in the decision to refuse costs.

She said the prosecution against Hutch was warranted and recognised Hutch as the figurehead and patriarch of the Hutch criminal organisation who were responsible for the attack in the Dublin hotel.

She said Hutch had engaged in “serious criminal conduct” when he had possession of the guns which had been used in the killing.

Lawyers for Hutch argued that he was “vindicated” by the Special Criminal Court after he was acquitted of the murder and that there was “no strong, valid ground” as to why their client shouldn’t be entitled to his legal costs for the trial.

The judge said that it would be a reasonable proposition for the prosecution that nothing of the magnitude of the Regency hotel shooting would have happened without his authority.

Hutch’s defence lawyer Brendan Grehan said that the Monk was acquitted of the only charge against him and that the Special Criminal Court had given detailed and very firm findings in their judgement so that no one was left in any doubt as to why it was that a particular conclusion was arrived at.

Sean Gillane, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, argued that it was not unfair to remind the court of some of the findings it made in relation to Hutch as he argued that “the court’s verdict does not amount to an approbation of him or his conduct”.

Difficulties had arisen during the first hearing on the application last month after the there was confusion over the scheduling.

Fiona Murphy, prosecuting, asked the court to put the matter in for mention on the last week of the Easter court term, which ends on 25 May.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, in the three-judge, non-jury court, said she would not do that and instead set a new date for the costs hearing.

However the judge listed the costs application for the first day of next term and adjourned the court until today.

“If any issues arise in relation to that we will notify the parties immediately. As things stand it’s 7 June,” she added.

Hutch was acquitted seven weeks ago of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

In acquitting Hutch, the Special Criminal Court found that it could not rely on the unsupported evidence of former Sinn Fein councillor and convicted torturer Jonathan Dowdall.

It also found that surveillance audio recordings of a conversation between Dowdall and Hutch did not corroborate Dowdall’s claim that Hutch had confessed to being one of the hitmen at the Regency Hotel.

In returning judgement on the murder charge, Judge Burns said that a reasonable possibility arose on the evidence that the Regency attack was planned by Gerard Hutch’s older brother Patsy Hutch and that Gerard Hutch stepped in, as head of the family, to attempt to sort out the aftermath “particularly as his own life was at risk”.

She also remarked that Patsy Hutch was centrally involved in the movement of the weapons based on the evidence given by the National Surveillance Unit.

Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 on 5 February 2016.

Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.

Last month, two long-time friends of the Hutch family received combined jail sentences totalling 17-and-a-half years at the Special Criminal Court for acting as getaway drivers during attack.

With reporting from Press Association