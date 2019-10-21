This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More than 400,000 cigarettes and cannabis worth €21,000 seized by Revenue

The cigarettes have a retail value of a retail value of over €240,000.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 21 Oct 2019, 5:23 PM
22 minutes ago 898 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4860868

20191021 Detector Dog Kelly Kelly Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED more than 400,000 cigarettes and €21,000 worth of cannabis in two separate operations today. 

Officers, with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Kelly, seized the cigarettes after officers stopped and searched a shipment originating from Hong Kong as it arrived in Dublin Port from Rotterdam.

Approximately 440,000 cigarettes – branded Marlboro Gold and MB Blue – were seized. They have a retail value of over €240,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €205,000. 

20191021 Cigarette Seizure Dublin Port The seized cigarettes Source: Revenue

In a separate intelligence-led operation today, Revenue officers seized over a kilogram of herbal cannabis, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Shannon area of Co Clare.

The illegal drugs were discovered as a result of an intelligence-led, joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, members of the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Clare Garda Drugs Unit.

A 24-year-old man was arrested following this seizure. 

He is currently being detained in Shannon Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco and drugs in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any relevant information, they are advised to contact Revenue in confidence by calling 1800 295 295.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

