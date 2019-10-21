More than 400,000 cigarettes and cannabis worth €21,000 seized by Revenue

Kelly Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED more than 400,000 cigarettes and €21,000 worth of cannabis in two separate operations today.

Officers, with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Kelly, seized the cigarettes after officers stopped and searched a shipment originating from Hong Kong as it arrived in Dublin Port from Rotterdam.

Approximately 440,000 cigarettes – branded Marlboro Gold and MB Blue – were seized. They have a retail value of over €240,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €205,000.

The seized cigarettes Source: Revenue

In a separate intelligence-led operation today, Revenue officers seized over a kilogram of herbal cannabis, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Shannon area of Co Clare.

The illegal drugs were discovered as a result of an intelligence-led, joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, members of the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Clare Garda Drugs Unit.

A 24-year-old man was arrested following this seizure.

He is currently being detained in Shannon Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco and drugs in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any relevant information, they are advised to contact Revenue in confidence by calling 1800 295 295.