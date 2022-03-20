The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Coronavirus

1. Commemorative events remembering the 6,600 people who died during the Covid-19 pandemic are taking place around Ireland today.

The day also honours workers, volunteers, and the general public for their efforts over the last two years.

Here’s a look at the events happening around the country.

Ukraine

2. Russia has again fired its newest hypersonic missiles in Ukraine after admitting to using them for the first time yesterday.

Ukraine has called on China to “condemn Russian barbarism”.

To stay up-to-date on the developments in Ukraine, follow along with our liveblog, which will bring you updates throughout the day.

Fatal shooting

3. A woman died in hospital last night after a shooting in Finglas.

Advertisement

The woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured by the shooting and brought to Mater Misericordiae Universith Hospital, where she passed away.

Gardaí are investigating the shooting and the State Pathologist will conduct a post-mortem examination.

Covid-19 inquiry

4. Details of the government’s inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be released in the next few weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he does not expect key decision-makers such as the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan or HSE chief executive Paul Reid being grilled in a witness box in Dublin Castle.

“I don’t see it in that light, as I’ve said consistently, because when a crisis, a once in 100 year event happens, like a pandemic, mistakes will get made,” the Taoiseach said.

David Hill

5. A senior official in a Scottish politician’s office died yesterday during a rugby game against Ireland’s Dáil and Seanad team.

David Hill died while playing for the Scottish Parliament rugby club in Dublin against the Irish team of Oireachtas staff members.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that his death is “so terribly sad”.

Safeguarding

6. Demostrators protested in London yesterday after a report that police stripped a 15-year-old black schoolgirl without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.

The Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review found that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in the decision to carry out the search.

Police made the girl remove her sanitary towel during the search, the review found.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Apollo House

7. Dublin City Council has granted permission for a 22-storey tower on the site of the former Apollo House building.

The development, located on Tara Street in Dublin city centre, will be higher than what is currently the tallest building in the capital.

It will be a mix of commercial, retail and residential premises, with the lower half of the tower set to be used as offices.

Collision

8. A man in his 40s died in Monaghan yesterday afternoon after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision on the Old Armagh Road, where the motorcyclist received treatment from paramedics but later pronounced deceased.

Northern Ireland

9. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson accused Sinn Féin of “pushing a radical all-Ireland agenda” during a speech to the party executive yesterday.

Donaldson said Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill should “stop obsessing” about a border poll as the DUP held a meeting to ratify their Assembly candidates for the election in May.

“There are those who like to tell us it doesn’t matter who wins this election. But they are wrong,” Donaldson said.