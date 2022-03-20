Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 25th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Overnight, air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reports.
In Rubizhne, three people were killed in Russian attacks, while 24 hourses and apartment buildings were destroyed in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk over the past 24 hours.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from besieged cities but Russian shelling is blocking efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest address.
Aid agencies have warned they are struggling to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped by Russianforces.
6,623 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors yesterday, including 4,000 from the port city of Mariupol.
Zelenskyy said the siege of the city will go down as a war crime: “To do such a thing to a peaceful city, what the occupiers have done, this is a terror that will be remembered even in the next century.”
Good morning, Lauren Boland here. It has been 25 days since Russia first invaded Ukraine.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here today – let’s start with a quick look at the current situation:
Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association
