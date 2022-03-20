16 mins ago

Thousands of people have been evacuated from besieged cities but Russian shelling is blocking efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest address.

Aid agencies have warned they are struggling to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped by Russianforces.

6,623 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors yesterday, including 4,000 from the port city of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy said the siege of the city will go down as a war crime: “To do such a thing to a peaceful city, what the occupiers have done, this is a terror that will be remembered even in the next century.”