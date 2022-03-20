#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

1,369 Views 0 Comments
Share

HERE ARE THE major developments on the 25th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia has again fired its newest hypersonic missiles in Ukraine after admitting to using them for the first time yesterday
  • Ukraine called on Russia’s ally China to “condemn Russian barbarism”
  • Aid agencies have warned they are struggling to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped by the invading forces
  • A total of 6,623 people were evacuated yesterday along humanitarian corridors, including 4,000 from the devastated southern city of Mariupol

Overnight, air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reports. 

In Rubizhne, three people were killed in Russian attacks, while 24 hourses and apartment buildings were destroyed in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk over the past 24 hours.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from besieged cities but Russian shelling is blocking efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest address.

Aid agencies have warned they are struggling to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped by Russianforces.

6,623 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors yesterday, including 4,000 from the port city of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy said the siege of the city will go down as a war crime: “To do such a thing to a peaceful city, what the occupiers have done, this is a terror that will be remembered even in the next century.”

Good morning, Lauren Boland here. It has been 25 days since Russia first invaded Ukraine.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here today – let’s start with a quick look at the current situation:

  • Russia has again fired its newest hypersonic missiles in Ukraine after admitting to using them for the first time yesterday
  • Ukraine called on Russia’s ally China to “condemn Russian barbarism”
  • Aid agencies have warned they are struggling to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped by the invading forces
  • A total of 6,623 people were evacuated yesterday along humanitarian corridors, including 4,000 from the devastated southern city of Mariupol.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie