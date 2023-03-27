GOOD MORNING.

Asylum seekers

1. A total of 355 international protection applicants are currently without accommodation, according to the Irish Refugee Council.

Disappeared

2. The lead forensic scientist and investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) is to retire this week.

Israel

3. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has today called for an immediate halt to the government’s controversial judicial reforms after further mass protests.

Record contactless spending

4. Almost €17.9 billion in contactless payments were made in 2022, the highest level recorded since 2016 and a jump of 31.4% from 2021.

Scottish First Minister

5. The next first Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP is set to be chosen today following a fiery five-week contest.

‘Mega-Strike’

6. Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike today to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions.

Belarus

7. The Nato alliance has condemned Russia’s announcement that it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

NYPD

8. Creed III actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday in New York on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment.