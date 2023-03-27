Israel president says judicial reform must stop 'immediately' after further mass protests

ISRAELI PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog has today called for an immediate halt to the government’s controversial judicial reforms.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for similar demands.

Herzog, who has a largely ceremonial role, made the call following large demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight where protesters again charged that the judicial overhaul package threatens Israel’s democracy.

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately,” Herzog said in a statement.

The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited a wave of protests and been questioned by Israel’s top allies including the United States, which expressed concern Sunday.

Alamy Stock Photo Israeli President Isaac Herzog and with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Alamy Stock Photo

The White House noted that President Joe Biden recently told Netanyahu that “democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship.”

“Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

But the Israeli government argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Yoav Galant, the former defence minister and long-time ally of Netanyahu, earlier called for a halt to the reforms – with lawmakers due to vote this week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

“The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies,” said Galant, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party. “It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu yesterday decided to “dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Galant”, the prime minister’s office said in a brief statement.

Alamy Stock Photo Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant, who was sacked yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo

In response to the decision, Galant countered on Twitter: “The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life.”

Moments after Netanyahu sacked Galant yesterday, demonstrators seized a central highway cutting through the coastal city of Tel Aviv, blocking traffic and burning tyres.

Some threw metal barricades at mounted officers while police deployed water cannon.

“Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes,” Herzog said.

“The entire nation is rapt with deep worry,” he added, in an appeal to the government. “Our security, economy, society — all are under threat.

“The whole people of Israel are looking at you. The whole Jewish people are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you.”

Herzog also appealed to politicians on all sides “to place this country’s citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay”.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the prime minister could fire Galant, “but he cannot fire reality and cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition.

“The Prime Minister of Israel is a danger to the security of the State of Israel,” Lapid added.

- © AFP 2023