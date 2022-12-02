Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 2 December 2022
The 8 at 8: Friday

Intel tries to cut numbers, China backs down from Covid-19 restrictions, and undocumented workers exploited in fishing industry.

41 minutes ago 954 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/siamionau pavel

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Modern slavery

1. In this morning’s lead story, Noteworthy editor Maria Delaney investigates modern slavery in the Irish fishing industry with a focus on Filipino workers, the biggest group of fishers in the sector from outside the European Economic Area.

The investigation found that proposed changes for government to improve conditions for migrant workers are excluding those who have become undocumented

Inspection reports reveal potential trafficking and deficiencies relating to hours of work and rest. 

Intel

2. Intel is asking workers at its plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare to take voluntary unpaid leave for three months to try to cut costs.

The company recently indicated that it would need to move to cut thousands of jobs globally due to inflation and a slowdown in the market.

In a statement to workers, seen by The Journal, the company said: “Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options. Manufacturing talent represents an important element of our business here in Ireland.”

Shooting

3. A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Newry yesterday evening.

Police were called to the incident in the Ardcarn Park area, which was closed to pedestrians and motorists.

No other details were released about the incident or the deceased man. 

Covid-19 in China

4. Several cities in China have begun loosening Covid-19 restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing. 

Widespread demonstrations took place last weekend as people protested stringest testing and quarantine requirements.

Kayne West

5. Twitter has suspended Kanye West from the platform for incitement to violence.

The rapper posted a photo that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David, following on from a recent series of antisemitic statements.

Last week, he appeared on a show fronted by a conspiracy theorist where he said that he liked Hitler multiple times.

Ukraine war

6. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron promised to “stand together” against Russia amid growing worries about waning support in the US and Europe for Ukraine.

On a visit by Macron to Washington DC yesterday, the two leaders agreed that the countries must hold fast against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Today, we reaffirm that we’re going to stand together against this brutality,” Biden said.

Trump Organisation fraud trial

7. Closing arguments at the Trump Organisation’s criminal tax fraud trial saw a lawyer for the company caught showing jurors portions of witness evidence that were struck from the official court record.

Prosecutors objected to the display about an hour into lawyer Susan Necheles’ presentation.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan admonished the lawyer and halted arguments so she could remove any other precluded evidence from a slideshow.

Antarctica

8. A person died this week when a wave crashed into a cruise ship for Antarctica.

The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing towards Ushuaia in Argentina, the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctic, when there was “a rogue wave incident,” a representative said in a statement.

Four other tourists “sustained non-life-threatening injuries” and were treated onboard, while the ship suffered minor damage with several windows smashed.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Read next:

