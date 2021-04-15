The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POSITIVE: Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have given assurances to the public that the plan for reopening society is “on track”.

2. #QUARANTINE: People travelling from 16 further countries are required to isolate in Ireland’s mandatory quarantine hotels as of this morning.

3. #EASING: Stormont ministers are set to agree a series of fresh lockdown relaxations in Northern Ireland.

4. #WINNER WINNER: There was one lucky winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €12,740,043, the highest jackpot in almost four years.

5. #Q&A: All your questions answered on the vaccine registration portal for peopled aged 65-69.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #DRINKING: Every person over the age of 15 in Ireland drinks, on average, more than 10 litres of alcohol per year, according to new research.

7. #VACCINE: The 27 EU member states have agreed on key amendments to the Digital Green Certificate proposal – also known as Covid passports – ahead of a vote due in the European Parliament on 28 April.

8. #BRIEFINGS: Health officials are considering reducing the number of briefings from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to once a week if disease levels continue to improve and as Ireland’s vaccine rollout ramps up.