The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #POSITIVE: Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have given assurances to the public that the plan for reopening society is “on track”.
2. #QUARANTINE: People travelling from 16 further countries are required to isolate in Ireland’s mandatory quarantine hotels as of this morning.
3. #EASING: Stormont ministers are set to agree a series of fresh lockdown relaxations in Northern Ireland.
4. #WINNER WINNER: There was one lucky winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €12,740,043, the highest jackpot in almost four years.
5. #Q&A: All your questions answered on the vaccine registration portal for peopled aged 65-69.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #DRINKING: Every person over the age of 15 in Ireland drinks, on average, more than 10 litres of alcohol per year, according to new research.
7. #VACCINE: The 27 EU member states have agreed on key amendments to the Digital Green Certificate proposal – also known as Covid passports – ahead of a vote due in the European Parliament on 28 April.
8. #BRIEFINGS: Health officials are considering reducing the number of briefings from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to once a week if disease levels continue to improve and as Ireland’s vaccine rollout ramps up.
COMMENTS