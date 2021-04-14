'Lots to be positive about': Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on 4 May, says Varadkar

The two party leaders moved to reassure people that the plan to reopen the country remains unchanged.

The two party leaders moved to reassure people that the plan to reopen the country remains unchanged.

BOTH THE TAOISEACH and Tánaiste have given assurances to the public this evening that the plan for reopening society is “on track”.

Leo Varadkar said in a Twitter video this evening: “We’re on track as well to ease restrictions on the 4th of May so lots of things to be positive about”.

“We’re still very much on track to meet our targets between 3.5 million and 4.5 million vaccines being administered in the second quarter of this year,” he said.

Micheál Martin told RTÉ News that the vaccine programme is also “on track” following today’s announcement from Pfizer about the delivery of more doses of the vaccine.

While he said there would be “bumps along the way” the vaccine programme is “agile and responsive”.

The government is still assessing the lay of the land after significant announcements this week relating to AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine concerns.

However, there was relief today when the Taoiseach got word during today’s Cabinet meeting that Ireland will receive over 500,000 additional doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement.

Martin said the announcement from Pfizer is a significant boost by bringing the vaccines scheduled for quarter four into quarter two.

“We will make good progress in quarter two in terms of the vaccination programme,” he said.

The Taoiseach said with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily paused, it remained to be seen if it could come back into the vaccination programme.

Here’s the latest on Covid-19 following today’s Cabinet and Vaccine Task Force meetings, in the week that schools went back and the 5k restriction was lifted: pic.twitter.com/GILFQvFqEz — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 14, 2021

Varadkar said it was important to keep the eye on the “bigger picture”, stating that the number of people in hospital with Covid is now less than 200 for the first time this year and the R-number is now below one.

While he said there is “going to be twists and turns”, that is always going to be the case, he added, stating that he wanted to reassure people about things in a week where there has been a lot of news about vaccine concerns, but just wanted to reassure you about those things.”

Speaking about the vaccine programme, Martin said “we are close” to completing the vaccination of the over 70s. He also mentioned that the booking portal for the over 60s will open tomorrow morning.

Irish health authorities are only recommending the AstraZeneca vaccine for over 60s,

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says following the European Commission's announcement about the delivery of more Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, the vaccine programme remains on track | https://t.co/ISe4yc9TjM pic.twitter.com/uCSMxhXW9D — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 14, 2021

“April had been challenging due to the cancellation of AstraZeneca vaccines this week. I really feel sorry for those with underlying conditions who had their scheduled vaccine postponed,” Martin said.

The Taoiseach also the decision on whether to space out the Pfizer vaccines over a longer period would be decided over the coming week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of now, those in government are positive that issues around vaccines will not slow-down the reopening of the country.

Sources said all eyes will be on the UK, and how it’s reopening goes.

Attention will also be paid to the possible rise in case numbers in two weeks time following the full return of schools this week, however, the age of the cases will be of interest, as will the numbers in hospital and ICU.

Under the government’s reopening plan, outdoor sports and visitor attractions will resume from 26 April.

Golf courses and tennis courts will reopen, as will zoos and wildlife parks.

From 4 May, more easing of restrictions will be considered, including retailers, and hairdressers.

In May, the phased re-opening of non-essential retail, and personal services such as hairdressers, is expected.

Also to be discussed are all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries, and additional freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated.