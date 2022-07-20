Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

NI light aircraft crash, UK fires and frustration that opt-out organ donation legislation not yet signed off.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 7:59 AM
35 minutes ago 1,383 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821560
Image: Shutterstock/Kris Land
Image: Shutterstock/Kris Land

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day. 

Organ donor 

1. In our lead story this morning, Aoife Barry reports that health advocates fear legislation providing for soft opt-out organ donation in Ireland could be left off the government’s agenda – after it failed to sign off on it this week.

They say that attempts at bringing in the legislation began over a decade ago, and that they are frustrated at how long it’s taking Ireland compared to the UK.

NI aircraft crash

2. Two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport.

Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call at 8.21pm last night.  

UK fires

3. Fires are continuing to ravage through houses and buildings across the UK after temperatures topped 40 degrees in the UK for the first time ever.

A new record for the hottest day ever seen, of 40.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Lincolnshire, England yesterday afternoon – beating the previous record of 38.7 degrees in Cambridge three years ago.

Public holiday cost 

4. The new public holiday in February next year could cost the Exchequer between €220 million and €300 million, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Emissions limits 

5. The government is working on sectoral emissions limits that are due to be agreed in the coming weeks after plenty of internal push and pull.

Here’s everything you need to know about what these limits are, which sectors are included and the consequences if they’re not adhered to. 

Ukrainian refugees 

6. The first Ukrainian refugees arrived at Gormanston military camp in Co Meath, where they will stay in tented accommodation.

The first bus carrying the group of refugees arrived at the army camp shortly after 4pm yesterday, after their details were processed at the Citywest transit hub.

Steve Bannon

7. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon believed he was “above the law” when he defied a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the 2021 Capitol assault, a US prosecutor said as arguments began in his federal trial for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, who led Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential election campaign, was among dozens of people called by a House of Representatives committee to testify about the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6 2021. 

Streaming

8. Netflix has said that it lost subscribers for the second quarter in a row as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and plateauing demand.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie