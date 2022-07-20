Two people dead after crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport.

Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call at 8.21pm last night.

The Police Service of Northern Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that two people died.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the incident and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

Police have closed off the scene.

Emergency workers at Ards Airport tonight following a crash involving a light aircraft. No further details at this stage. pic.twitter.com/tfyzInBj6a — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) July 19, 2022 Source: Rebecca Black /Twitter

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”