The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Denmark has confirmed its first Covid-19 case in a man who returned from skiing in northern Italy.

2. #ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A decision on the upcoming St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin is expected in the coming weeks, with public health officials monitoring the spread of the virus across mainland Europe.

3. #BREXIT: The UK is set to lay out its Brexit negotiating aims amid suggestions it will row back on the Political Declaration signed in 2019.

4. #BORDERLINE: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told a rally in Newry last night that a united Ireland has never been closer.

5. #MILWAUKEE: Five people have been killed in a shooting at a major brewing company in the US before the gunman killed himself.

6. #KILMORE: No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a house in the Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore, Dublin 5 last night.

6. #BALLYCOTTON: The wreck of a cargo ship that ran aground in east Cork is now “essentially empty” with access to it now being closed down.

7. #CULLED: A section of Killarney National Park and Killarney Golf Course has been closed to the public to facilitate a cull of deer in the area.

8. #LENT: Pope Francis has urged Catholics to put down their phones and turn off the TV this Lent.

