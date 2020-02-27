This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,044 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5023765
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Denmark has confirmed its first Covid-19 case in a man who returned from skiing in northern Italy. 

2. #ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A decision on the upcoming St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin is expected in the coming weeks, with public health officials monitoring the spread of the virus across mainland Europe. 

3. #BREXIT: The UK is set to lay out its Brexit negotiating aims amid suggestions it will row back on the Political Declaration signed in 2019.

4. #BORDERLINE: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told a rally in Newry last night that a united Ireland has never been closer. 

5. #MILWAUKEE: Five people have been killed in a shooting at a major brewing company in the US before the gunman killed himself.

6. #KILMORE: No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a house in the Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore, Dublin 5 last night.

6. #BALLYCOTTON: The wreck of a cargo ship that ran aground in east Cork is now “essentially empty” with access to it now being closed down. 

7. #CULLED: A section of Killarney National Park and Killarney Golf Course has been closed to the public to facilitate a cull of deer in the area.

8. #LENT: Pope Francis has urged Catholics to put down their phones and turn off the TV this Lent.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie