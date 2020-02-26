This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council asks public to stay away as ghost ship on Cork coast 'now essentially empty'

Dozens of barrels of oil were removed by helicopter from the MV Alta.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 6,802 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5023352
The MV Alta aground in Ballycotton.
Image: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Photography
The MV Alta aground in Ballycotton.
The MV Alta aground in Ballycotton.
Image: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Photography

THE WRECK OF a cargo ship that ran aground in east Cork is now “essentially empty” with access to it now being closed down, according to Cork County Council.

This evening, the council confirmed that an operation today to remove oil and other possible contaminants which had been collected into barrels had been successfully completed.

The cargo ship MV Alta had been drifting at sea since September 2018 but ran aground in Ballycotton, east Cork during Storm Dennis earlier this month.

From the outset, Cork County Council had urged the public to stay away from the potentially dangerous wreck.

In a statement today, the council said that 62 full barrels and 33 empty barrels were airlifted by helicopter from the wreck to a prepared drop off point.

They were subsequently transferred onto a vehicle and removed by an environmental agent. Further precautions have been taken on the ship to prevent residual seepage from pipe systems.

The waste oil will be disposed of by a licenced contractor, and the council has been advised most of it may be disposed for recycling.

It added: “The Council is now closing down the wreck with the removal of the pilot ladder and any other access arrangements to render the wreck inaccessible. The wreck is now essentially empty, having had no cargo, and with any significant documentation and equipment removed.

Cork County Council continues to ask members of the public to stay away from the wreck location as it is located on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coastline, is in an unstable condition and on private property.

Related Reads

19.02.20 'Very little fuel' on board shipwreck that washed ashore in Cork
18.02.20 'Extremely dangerous': Council says members of the public have been boarding 'ghost ship'
17.02.20 Contractor to board Cork 'ghost ship' at low tide tomorrow morning

Focus will now turn to who actually owns the vessel, and counting the cost of handling the wreck. 

Barrister Darren Lehane, an expert in maritime law, told TheJournal.ie earlier this month that if the owner of a wreck came to claim it, they’d have to establish that they owned the ship and then pay all the fees incurred by the Irish authorities in handling the wrecked the ship.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie