The 8 at 8: Monday

Protected structures

1. In our main story today, Aoife Barry asks whether Ireland needs an overhaul of our protected structures system – a list designed to prevent historical buildings from harm.

In recent months and years, decades and centuries-old structures have been demolished around the country, most recently a lifeguard shelter on Bull Island from the 1930s.

There are currently around 1,470 buildings waiting for protected status from Dublin City Council.

Pyrite scheme

2. But in present-day homes in Mayo, homeowners impacted by the pyrite scandal are calling for clarity after applications for the government’s Defective Blocks Scheme were rejected.

The scheme was set up to give financial support to people whose homes were built with concrete blocks containing mica and pyrite.

However, the sceme has been criticsed by homeowners in Donegal and Mayo, who say the tests to apply for the scheme are too expensive.

Public transport

3. When it comes to getting to and from homes, a new poll indicates that one in five people feel their area is “very badly” serviced by public transport.

Data from The Good Information Project/Ireland Thinks poll shows Ireland still heavily depends on cars despite a small increase in public transport use.

Satisfaction with public transport services is nearly entirely concentrated within Dublin.

Climate crisis

4. A new UN report on the climate crisis is expected to give stark warnings about the current state of the climate.

The report, due to be published this morning, comes just months ahead of COP26 where world leaders will meet in Glasgow to negotiate climate agreements.

Hundreds of scientists with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have worked on the landmark report.

Greece fires

5. Meanwhile, in Greece, hundreds of islanders have fled their homes on Evia island as wildfires persist after a record heatwave.

Greece has been contending with the fires for nearly two weeks during a hot, dry summer.

Ten people have died and dozens more require hospital treatment.

Murder investigation

6. In Northern Ireland, police investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl have arrested a 24-year-old woman.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting hte death of a child and child cruelty.

Ali Jayden Maguire died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries.

Petrol bombs

7. Staying in Tyrone, police were called on in Dungannon over the weekend when petrol bombs and masonry were thrown after dozens of people blocked a road.

Between 20 and 30 people, some wearing balaclavas, were involved in the incident that lasted nearly four hours, police said.

“These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” a PSNI inspector said.

Markie Post

8. Actress Markie Post has passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 70.

Post, who was best known for her role in NBC’s Night Court sitcom in the 1980s and 90s, had battled cancer for years.

She had two daughters and appeared in television and film such as There’s Something About Mary, Scrubs, and The Fall Guy.