#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Advertisement

Suspect arrest extended by 36 hours following Dungannon child death

The two-year-old girl died after being admitted to hospital on Friday.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 12:36 PM
54 minutes ago 2,497 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518118
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, Co Tyrone have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The girl was admitted to hospital on Friday afternoon, with what was reported as a serious head injury.

She later died in hospital. 

Police in Northern Ireland arrested the suspect yesterday morning and the PSNI said today that it had been granted an additional 36 hours to question the man.

Comments are closed for legal purposes.  

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie