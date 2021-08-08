Suspect arrest extended by 36 hours following Dungannon child death

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, Co Tyrone have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The girl was admitted to hospital on Friday afternoon, with what was reported as a serious head injury.

She later died in hospital.

Police in Northern Ireland arrested the suspect yesterday morning and the PSNI said today that it had been granted an additional 36 hours to question the man.

Comments are closed for legal purposes.