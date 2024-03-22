GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. The UN is set to vote on a United States-sponsored resolution declaring that “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza is “imperative” to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than two million hungry Palestinians.

Co Down

2. A murder investigation was launched into the death of a man in his 60s in Kilkeel, Co Down. A 25-year-old man was arrested, and a woman in her 60s also received serious head injuries in the incident.

Palestinian asylum seeker

3. Our reporter Órla Ryan spoke to a Palestinian asylum seeker who was sleeping in the camp on Mount Street in Dublin city centre. He had been in Ireland for just over two weeks and said he came here in the hope of starting a better life.

Ringsend collision

4. A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition after she was struck by a van in Ringsend, Dublin 4 at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Positive outlook

5. New research has shown attitudes towards refugees and immigrants in Ireland remain largely positive compared to other European countries and to previous data on attitudes around the subject here.

Navalny

6. A Russian court rejected a lawsuit filed by the mother of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in prison in February, that claimed he received improper medical care when he died.

Citywest Transit Hub

7. Footage seen by The Journal shows security guards at an asylum seeker reception centre in Dublin holding an asylum seeker down, while one strikes him hard in the head 15 times. A security officer has been suspended pending the results of an investigation.

EU enlargement

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina are on path to be the newest member state of the European Union after European leaders this evening agreed to being accession talks with the state.