Woman (50s) in a critical condition after being struck by a van in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 50s is in a critical condition after she was struck by a van in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian in Ringsend, at the junction of Cambridge Road and Thorncastle Street.

The female pedestrian was transferred to St. Vincent’s University Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage, including dash-cam, from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am on Wednesday morning to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.