GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Road Safety

1. A person has died in a road incident every two days, on average, this year – with many more serious injuries taking place. We asked you what you’re seeing on the roads and were inundated with hundreds of responses. Here’s a snapshot of what you told us.

Gaza

2. Hamas said it is studying the latest Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, a day after a delegation from mediator Egypt reportedly arrived in Israel in a bid to jump-start stalled negotiations.

MBE refusal

3. Broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac said the “quite mad language” around an invitation to accept an MBE led to her turning it down. Mac added that she doesn’t want to be “associated” with the British Empire.

Advertisement

ITV

4. ITV has confirmed that its news presenter Rageh Omaar is “receiving medical care” after becoming “unwell” live on-air last night. Omaar, the ITV News International Affairs Editor, was presenting the News at Ten programme last night but appeared to struggle to read the news bulletins.

University protests

5. The president of the UCD Students Union spoke to The Journal about the pro-Palestine protests and solidarity from students on the Belfield campus and across the Atlantic in the United States.

She also talked about being kicked out of an event honouring US politician Nancy Pelosi this week.

Eating disorders

6. Ireland’s system for treating eating disorders has been harshly criticised for pushing people to seek treatment abroad. It comes as it was confirmed that the HSE will review its plan for overhauling the system following a series of missed targets.

Tornado

7. A tornado tore through suburban Omaha and Nebraska in the United States yesterday, damaging hundreds of homes and other structures as it tore for miles along farmland and into developments.

Potatoe shortage

8. Shoppers could be met with empty shelves this summer when they go looking for potatoes, after extremely wet weather delayed planting to long after it should have started.

Varadkar on the Late Late

9. Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wished he had been “a little bit braver” during his leadership, and that if he had, improvements in areas such as housing and transport now “could’ve happened five years ago”.