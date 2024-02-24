GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. More than 100 people were reported killed early today in overnight strikes across Gaza.

Ukraine

2. Ukraine has marked two years since Russia’s invasion, but as it enters a third year of war, the country has been weakened by a lack of western aid and fresh gains by Russia.

And on the second anniversary of the war, read about those from Ukraine who have been building careers and businesses in Ireland since fleeing the war.

Kneecap

3. Rap group Kneecap last night wore clothing and emblems in support of Palestine on the Late Late Show, a week after “asking” a group of musicians not to do so.

Advertisement

Baby formula

4. The government has been urged to launch an investigation into the Irish baby formula market, where prices have soared by between 18% and 22% in two years.

Palestine social media posts

5. A human rights watchdog has expressed alarm at what it believes is “arbitrary removal” of social media posts by Irish companies and organisations, seemingly in connection with Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israeli settlements

6. Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he is seeking advice on how to deal with the €4.2 million of Irish taxpayers’ money that is invested in companies operating in illegal Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine Territories.

Moon lander

7. A Lunar Lander which became the first privately owned spacecraft to land on the Moon is “stable” and is likely lying on its side with its head resting against a rock.

MetroLink

8. Read our analysis of why Charlemont is the end of the line for the MetroLink – and not Stephen’s Green.

European Parliament Elections

9. Who’s running in the European elections in June? Here are the declared candidates so far who will contest for a seat in the European Parliament.