The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #UKRAINE: The US and its allies rounded on Russia during an emergency Security Council session last night, denouncing Vladimir Putin’s recognition of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and his ordered deployment of troops as a gross violation of international law and “pretext for war.”

2. #RUSSIAN TROOPS: It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine, defying Western threats of sanctions.

3. #REACTION: Ireland’s ambassador to the UN, Geraldine Byrne Nason, called Russia’s actions “a flagrant violation of international law,” saying the “unilateral step” had “cast into doubt all the diplomatic efforts of past weeks.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday evening condemned Russia’s move to recognise the independence of two regions of Ukraine.

3. #DRINKING WATER: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has raised concerns about private drinking water supplies in Ireland, saying over a quarter weren’t monitored by local authorities in 2020.

Almost 200,000 people across the country get their water from private group schemes, which are set up by local communities to manage abstraction, treatment and distribution of treated water. They are generally supplied by springs or wells.

4. #TAOISEACH: Micheál Martin will travel to Berlin today where he will meet with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Chancellor and the Taoiseach are due to hold a joint press conference at the chancellery following the lunch, where the leaders are expected to discuss Irish and German relations, the situation in Ukraine and other EU Council issues such as economic recovery, EU/UK relations and climate goals.

5. #BURIALS BILL: The long-awaited Burials Bill will be published later today.

The bill would allow excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of former mother and baby homes.

6. #NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters pelted police with a “stinging substance” sending three to hospital earlier today, as tensions spilled over in an angry weeks-long protest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decried “absolutely disgraceful” scenes after the suspected acid attack, and a startling incident that saw one protester speed a car toward police lines before coming to a quick halt just centimetres away.

7. #CITIZENS ASSEMBLY: A delay in holding a citizens’ assembly on drug use in Ireland will cost lives, a former drugs minister has warned.

The assembly was expected to take place this year but has been pushed back until 2023, The Journal has confirmed.

Reacting to the news, Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who previously served as drugs minister, said he is “stunned” by the delay and has “lost all patience and confidence in” current minister Frank Feighan.

8. #HOUSING CRISIS: An art group is set to perform a fake apology from the Taoiseach for the housing crisis during a performance tonight.

Multi-Story Act 1: The Apology will premiere online this evening and will be followed by a moderated live discussion.