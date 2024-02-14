GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza truce talks

1. Aa Israeli delegation yesterday left talks in Egypt to pause the military campaign in Gaza.

Rafah

2. On the ground in Rafah, a reporter writing for The Journal speaks with pregnant women and new mothers.

Waterford

3. The funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy, whose body was discovered in Waterford early on Friday morning, will take place today.

Advertisement

Toy Show Musical

4. The cost threshold blocking RTÉ projects from going ahead without board approval has been halved after it was revealed that a musical which did not receive a formal green light accrued millions of euro in losses.

Nato

5. Donald Trump’s comments calling into question the US commitment to defend its Nato allies from attack were “dangerous” and “un-American”, US President Joe Biden has said.

Scam

6. Over €7 million has been stolen from victims of romance fraud in the past five years in Ireland, according to gardaí.

Canada

7. A man from Limerick has been killed in a collision in Canada, with one person arrested by police in connection with the incident.

World Swimming Championships

8. Ireland’s Mona McSharry has fallen short in her quest for a medal, after finishing fifth in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.