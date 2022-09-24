The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Budget 2023

1. In our lead story this morning, Tadgh McNally sets out everything we know so far about Budget 2023.

On Tuesday the budget is set to be unveiled by both the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers after a long summer of kite flying.

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath will both step up in the Dáil at 1pm and detail not only their spending plans for the year ahead, but also unveil a separate cost-of-living package that will aim to reduce the burden rising costs are having on the public.

Cost of living protest

2. Thousands of people are expected to march through Dublin city centre this afternoon to protest against the spiralling cost of living.

The demonstration organised by the ‘Cost of Living Coalition’ is set to gather on Parnell Square in the capital at 2:30pm before marching to Leinster House.

The coalition said the demonstration aims to heap pressure on the government ahead of the announcement of the budget.

Russia’s ‘sham’ referendums

3. Kremlin-held regions of eastern and southern Ukraine entered the second day of voting to become part of Russia today, in referendums dismissed as a “sham” by US President Joe Biden.

Men have been leaving Russia in droves before being made to join the military since Moscow began a mandatory troop call-up on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin called for about 300,000 reservists to bolster the war effort.

Public finances

4. The surplus in the public finances is projected to be just over €4.4 billion this year, according to the Department of Finance.

Next year, the surplus is projected to reach almost €12 billion but this is before any decisions are made in next week’s budget.

As recently as July, the government revised their forecasts from a deficit this year to a small surplus of around €1.2 billion.

Rail passengers facing disruption

5. Irish Rail customers face “significant disruption” on services this weekend due to planned engineering works.

It will see lines closed between Portarlington and Limerick Junction, and Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow.

Customers are advised to check times before they travel and full details are available on the Irish Rail website and app.

Abortion ban in Arizona

6. The US state of Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled late yesterday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers.

The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state.

‘Build to rent’ scheme refused

7. Dublin City Council has refused planning permission to contentious plans for a seven storey senior living ‘build to rent’ scheme for Ringsend in Dublin 4.

Over 65 objections were lodged against the 30 unit scheme including one from School Principal of St Patrick’s Girls National School in Ringsend, Anne Smith who raised child protection concerns if the scheme was to proceed.

Ireland vs Scotland

8. Stephen Kenny’s Ireland football team are heading into a celtic clash at Hampden Park, for which Ireland insist they are confident and Scotland know they are.

Such is the Scots’ confidence for this game there is talk among the local press that Kieran Tierney should be rested with Tuesday’s final game against Ukraine in mind.

Scotland will also be motivated by their opportunity to avenge the defeat in Dublin. Lyndon Dykes set the tone by insisting Scotland have “got one to give to Ireland.”

Irish glory down under

9. Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor were crowned AFL Premiership winners, joining Tadhg Kennelly in the list of Irish champions, as their Geelong Cats team cruised to success in the AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans.

The Cats were dominant at the MCG, running out 133-52 winners, with Portlaoise’s Tuohy and Dingle’s O’Connor both involved and helping their team to triumph.