Irish Rail customers face 'significant disruption' this weekend due to engineering works

IRISH RAIL CUSTOMERS face “significant disruption” on services this weekend due to planned engineering works.
It will see lines closed between Portarlington and Limerick Junction, and Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow.
Customers are advised to check times before they travel and full details are available on the Irish Rail website and app.
Irish Rail has apologised to customers for any inconveniences these works may cause.
The details of the affected services can be found below.
Portarlington to Limerick Junction
Due to a series of track and signalling works, the line between Portarlington and Limerick Junction will be closed.
All services between Dublin and Cork, and Kerry and Limerick will see partial or full bus transfers, and to a revised schedule.
Other services however are also affected.
However, for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.
Customers travelling from other stations, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston.
Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, and operate to a limited timetable, in both directions.
Services between Tralee and Mallow, and between Tralee and Cork, will operate as normal, with some minor time changes.
Dun Laoghaire to Wicklow
The line between Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow will be closed due to signalling and coastal protection works.
Irish Rail has put the following service alterations in place:
Dublin Bus and GoAhead will accept rail tickets to and from affected areas. DART services will operate between Howth/Malahide and Dun Laoghaire only.
