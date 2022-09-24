Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 24 September 2022
Irish Rail customers face 'significant disruption' this weekend due to engineering works

It will see lines closed between Portarlington and Limerick Junction, and Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 6:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRISH RAIL CUSTOMERS face “significant disruption” on services this weekend due to planned engineering works.

Customers are advised to check times before they travel and full details are available on the Irish Rail website and app.

Irish Rail has apologised to customers for any inconveniences these works may cause.

The details of the affected services can be found below.

Portarlington to Limerick Junction

Due to a series of track and signalling works, the line between Portarlington and Limerick Junction will be closed. 

All services between Dublin and Cork, and Kerry and Limerick will see partial or full bus transfers, and to a revised schedule.

Other services however are also affected.

  • Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and to a limited timetable. 

However, for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Customers travelling from other stations, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston. 

  • Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston will be replaced by bus transfer for the full journey in both directions, and operate to a limited timetable. 

Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, and operate to a limited timetable, in both directions.

  • Services between Tralee and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, in both directions. 

Services between Tralee and Mallow, and between Tralee and Cork, will operate as normal, with some minor time changes.

  • Commuter services between Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Portarlington in both directions.
  • Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Limerick Junction to Waterford services in both directions will operate to a revised timetable.

Dun Laoghaire to Wicklow

The line between Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow will be closed due to signalling and coastal protection works.

Irish Rail has put the following service alterations in place:

  • There are no DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones

Dublin Bus and GoAhead will accept rail tickets to and from affected areas. DART services will operate between Howth/Malahide and Dun Laoghaire only.

  • Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity services will involve bus transfers between Connolly and Wicklow, in both directions.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

