The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #COST OF LIVING: In our lead story this morning, readers share their stories of how the cost of living squeeze is affecting them.

What seems to be clear is that for many the current spike in inflation is only compounding more deep-seated, longer-term economic difficulties that are unlikely to be solved through one-off measures.

2. #UKRAINE CRISIS: Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions yesterday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces “swift and severe costs” if its troops carry out an invasion.

Advertisement

3. #WEATHER WARNING: A rainfall warning is in place for seven counties across Leinster and Munster with Met Éireann noting that these areas could experience spot flooding.

The national forecaster issued the status yellow warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford. The alert will remain in place until 11am.

4. #CLIODHNA RUSSELL: In an Voices article today, newsreader and reporter Cliodhna Russell, formerly of The Journal, writes that this day last year she was starting into cancer treatment just two weeks after becoming a mother for the first time.

Tomorrow Cliodhna is going back to work with Virgin Media News after more than a year away.

5. #CONVOY PROTESTS: Protesters opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key US-Canadian border bridge, although access remained blocked.

Meanwhile, other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, Ottawa, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

6. #TOURISM: A labour expert has questioned a claim by Fáilte Ireland that the country needs to fill 40,000 vacancies in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The tourism authority suggested earlier this week that the industry was experiencing a recruitment crisis, largely due to vacancies arising from the impact of the pandemic.

7. #FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran criticised the level of support he received from the Irish government while he was stuck in China for nearly three years.

8. #SWITZERLAND: The Swiss head to the polls today to decide whether to ban almost all advertising of tobacco products and separately on a blanket ban on all animal testing.

In-person voting on those and other topics will begin at 10am local time as part of Switzerland’s direct democracy system, although most people vote in advance by post.

9. #SIX NATIONS: Despite Ireland’s loss to France at the Stade de France last night, rugby analyst Murray Kinsella writes that Ireland out-half Joey Carbery must have been pleased with what he delivered on the big stage in his first Six Nations start.