GOOD MORNING

The 9 at 9 Gaza ceasefire prospects dim, firearm seizures in Dublin, and Irish Bafta hopes

1 hour ago

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day. 

Gaza

1. Prospects for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire dimmed after the United States signalled it would veto the latest push for a UN Security Council resolution.

Firearm seizures

2. Two people remain in custody after three firearms – a pistol, submachine gun, and sawn-off shotgun – were seized during searches in Dublin.

Baftas

3. Irish stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan are among the Bafta nominees who will attend the film awards in London this evening.

Stormont

4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Sinn Féin’s Michele O’Neill and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly to “work collaboratively to deliver prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland”.

Russian disinformation

5. The French ambassador has warned that his Government has uncovered significant Russian disinformation operations in his country and that it cannot be “excluded” that similar operations are underway in Ireland ahead of the upcoming elections.

Trump

6. Donald Trump has railed against the judge who slapped him with a $355 million (€329m) fine in his New York civil fraud trial while facing penalties that, with interest, could exceed half-a-billion dollars.

Irish Yeast Company

7. The derelict Irish Yeast Company building on College Street is set to become a “cafe/bar and reception area” and three apartments, after An Bord Pleanála overruled Dublin City Council’s concerns that the plan would “irreversibly” damage the historic premises.

Climate action

8. About 40% of the Irish public seem indifferent to the European Union’s response to the looming climate crisis as watchdog groups flag Ireland’s lag to fulfil its obligations.

Sunday Sitdown

9. And it’s a day of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair, so we’ve hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour.

