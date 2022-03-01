The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine latest

1. A huge Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital today as fears grew the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities.

Satellite images showed a long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres north of the city, as Moscow defied mounting global pressure and a wave of international sanctions that have smashed Russia’s economy.

Analysis

2. Security specialist Tom Clonan gives his analysis as Russia appears poised to enter a new phase of its invasion.

The Russians are set to move their main forces into urban centres in the coming days. This will represent a very bloody and destructive phase of the invasion.

Russian isolation

3. Several major Hollywood entertainment companies say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced the decisions yesterday evening as Russian military forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Sacramento

4. A man has shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities have said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5pm found five people dead, including the gunman, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

High Court

5. Public comments by the President of the High Court about a shortage of judges and postponement of trials caused serious disquiet in government departments and were described as “most unfortunate” and an “implicit criticism” of the government and Áras an Uachtaráin by senior officials.

Denis O’Brien

6. Billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien’s company Jepview has secured planning permission for a 15-storey office block in Dublin’s docklands.

Jepview Ltd has secured planning permission for Two Grand Canal Quay after revising its original plans for the office block involving a part 15-storey high office block and second part eight-storey high office block scheme in response to Dublin City Council expressing concerns over the scale of the proposal in Dublin’s docklands.

Fire Brigade

7. A firefighter is being treated in hospital after a Fire Brigade vehicle crashed in Ashbourne, Co Meath, last night.

The Meath Fire Rescue Service truck was badly damaged during the incident. The road is currently closed to allow for garda forensic examinations to take place at the scene.

Kean Mulready Woods

8. A father-of-eight who cleaned up and removed blood-stained evidence from his house where 17-year-old Kean Mulready Woods was murdered had “no inkling” what would happen when he “surrendered” his Drogheda home to an organised criminal group, the Central Criminal Court heard.