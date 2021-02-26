#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Over 3,300 mortgages approved in January, representing 2.8% year-on-year increase

That’s according to figures released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Feb 2021, 6:30 AM
17 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5365279
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN 3,300 mortgages were approved in Ireland in January, according to figures released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today. 

A total of 3,355 mortgages were approved in January – first-time buyers (FTBs) were approved for 1,709 mortgages (50.9% of the total volume) and mover purchasers accounted for 911 (27.2%). 

The number of mortgages approved fell by 16.1% month-on-month, but rose by 2.8% compared with the same period last year. 

The value of mortgage approvals fell by 15.9% month-on-month and rose by 10.7% year-on-year. 

Mortgages approved in January 2021 were valued at €823 million, of which FTBs accounted for €409 million (49.7%) and mover purchasers for €271 million (32.9%). 

Looking at the past year, there were 43,21 mortgage approvals in the 12 months ending January 2021, valued at €10,420 million. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Our latest mortgage approvals data showers mortgage approval activity performed well in January, particularly when we take into account that Level 5 restrictions were in place throughout the month,” BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said. 

“We saw continued year-on-year growth in both approval volumes and value, especially amongst first-time buyers and mover purchasers. This points to a solid pipeline for drawdown activity as we move into 2021,” Hayes said. 

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland represents the banking, payments and fintech sector in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie