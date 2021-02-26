Over 3,300 mortgages approved in January, representing 2.8% year-on-year increase

MORE THAN 3,300 mortgages were approved in Ireland in January, according to figures released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today.

A total of 3,355 mortgages were approved in January – first-time buyers (FTBs) were approved for 1,709 mortgages (50.9% of the total volume) and mover purchasers accounted for 911 (27.2%).

The number of mortgages approved fell by 16.1% month-on-month, but rose by 2.8% compared with the same period last year.

The value of mortgage approvals fell by 15.9% month-on-month and rose by 10.7% year-on-year.

Mortgages approved in January 2021 were valued at €823 million, of which FTBs accounted for €409 million (49.7%) and mover purchasers for €271 million (32.9%).

Looking at the past year, there were 43,21 mortgage approvals in the 12 months ending January 2021, valued at €10,420 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Our latest mortgage approvals data showers mortgage approval activity performed well in January, particularly when we take into account that Level 5 restrictions were in place throughout the month,” BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said.

“We saw continued year-on-year growth in both approval volumes and value, especially amongst first-time buyers and mover purchasers. This points to a solid pipeline for drawdown activity as we move into 2021,” Hayes said.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland represents the banking, payments and fintech sector in Ireland.