Cabinet approves €800m Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme with refined payment bands

CABINET HAS SIGNED off on the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, paving the way for it to be debated in the Oireachtas.

A memo was brought to Cabinet today by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department is overseeing implementation of the scheme.

Under the latest proposals, there are refined payment bands.

The controversial redress scheme will be debated in the Dáil and Seanad in the coming weeks before a vote. The Government expects the scheme to cost about €800 million and be open to around 34,000 survivors.

The scheme is expected to open “as soon as possible” in 2023, missing a previous deadline of this year.

In a statement sent to survivors today, and seen by The Journal, O’Gorman said that “an important difference between the original rates approved by Government in November 2021 and the rates set out in the Bill today is that I have improved the overall approach by introducing more refined payment bands”.

“These more refined bands, which are defined by reference to days and are supplemented by additional quarterly rate bands, will serve to benefit applicants, particularly where they would have been at the upper end of a given annual band under the original proposals. They will smooth and narrow the gap between payment amounts for applicants, and increase fairness and transparency.

Many mothers and children spent time outside the institution, for example as a result of a hospital stay relating to pregnancy, childbirth, illness or infectious disease. I consider that it would be very unfair for a person’s period of residence (and associated payment) to be reduced because of hospitalisation which may have been caused by harsh institutional conditions.

“Therefore, another key improvement is that the Bill provides for periods of temporary absence of up to 180 days to be included when calculating the total duration of a person’s time in a relevant institution and their corresponding financial payment.”

The minister told survivors: “Now that Government has approved the Bill, the Bills Office in the Houses of the Oireachtas will prepare it for publication in the coming week. This will take the Bills Office a few days and we will email it to you once it is available.

“It is my intention to introduce this Bill to either Dáil or Seanad Éireann as soon as possible so that it can begin its journey through the legislative process, with Second Stage taking place in the week of the 24 October.”

O’Gorman added that the legislation will facilitate the establishment of an independent Executive Office, situated within his department, to administer the scheme.

“The scheme will take a holistic and non-adversarial approach to ensure that survivors and former residents are not re-traumatised by their engagement with it,” he said.

People still excluded

Since details of the scheme were announced last November, there has been much criticism of the fact it excludes people who were boarded out, a precursor to fostering, and those who spent less than six months in an institution as a child.

All mothers who spent time in an institution are entitled to a payment, which increases depending on the length of their stay.

Mothers who spent up to three months in an institution are entitled to €5,000 while those who spent up to six months are entitled to €10,000, for example.

The highest payment is €65,000 for women who spent more than 10 years in an institution. It should be noted that very few women will qualify for the upper level of payments.

According to the Commission’s final report, the average length of stay of mothers was 154 days – about five months.

Women who had to work while living in one of the institutions can also apply for a separate payment which starts at €1,500 and also increases based on their length of stay.

The shadow of the Ryan Report

Joe McManus, who spent his early years in St Patrick’s mother and baby home in Dublin, believes many people are excluded from the new scheme, or only eligible for small amounts, in a bid to keep costs down.

Speaking to The Journal today, McManus said the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, and its redress scheme, “is defined by those reports that went before it”.

The redress scheme set up following the Ryan Report – which detailed the endemic sexual and physical abuse in many industrials schools and reformatories – cost the State in the region of €1.5 billion.

McManus told us: “It’s just sad that the most important lesson learned by the State [after the Ryan Report] was not what could be done for the casualties of the process, but how they could limit the financial cost.

“I think the minister sees the metaphorical end in sight and wants to be remembered as a minister who got things done. No matter what the emotional cost.

“The more you read on the topic, the more you see the Department’s actions in trying to control expenditure.”

Calls to extend the scheme

There have been numerous calls, both nationally and internationally, for the redress scheme to be extended.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee and the Oireachtas Children’s Committee are among the high-profile groups calling for the scheme to be extended.

People who receive redress under the scheme will also have to sign a waiver saying they will not take future legal action against the State.

The UN Human Rights Committee and the Oireachtas Children’s Committee have also both called for this waiver to be scrapped, saying that survivors should be able to take legal action if they see fit.

As previously reported by The Journal, a number of survivors are considering legal action if they remain excluded from the scheme.

A number of other UN human rights experts have criticised the Government’s response to the “systemic racism” faced by mixed-race people who passed through State and religious-run institutions between the 1940s and 1990s.

As revealed by The Journal last month, these experts believe the Government has not sufficiently addressed this issue, and that its planned redress scheme is inadequate.

The UN rapporteurs initially raised their concerns with the Irish Government in April following a complaint made by Conrad Bryan, a member of the Association of Mixed Race Irish, in January.

Bryan (58) spent his early life in St Patrick’s mother and baby home in Dublin, before being sent to an industrial school.

People who previously received redress under the Residential Institutions Redress Scheme (RIRS) are also excluded from the upcoming scheme. This means that many people who passed through the mother and baby home system, including many mixed-race people, will not receive redress.

Responding to today’s announcement, Bryan told us: “The devil is in the detail so the jury is still out, but I’m not hopeful based on this announcement.

“There is not enough information or detail [in O'Gorman's statement] and no mention of the legal waiver, nor any human rights violations such as racism. There are some minor changes, but no major improvements at all.”