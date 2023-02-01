'The Government should hang its head in shame': Opposition TDs slam Mother and Baby Home redress

THE GOVERNMENT’S PLANNED redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes is an insult and “pits survivors against each other”, members of the opposition have said.

The scheme is currently being debated in the Dáil and is expected to pass through the lower chamber this evening.

Around 34,000 people will be eligible to apply for redress under the scheme, which is estimated to cost around €800 million. However, some 24,000 survivors are excluded from the scheme.

It doesn’t include people who spent less than six months in an institution as a child.

It also does not specifically cater to people who were boarded out as children, a precursor to fostering; people who were subjected to vaccine trials; and people who experienced racism or other discrimination in the system.

There have been repeated calls, nationally and internationally, for the scheme to be extended.

Oireachtas.ie Holly Cairns speaking in the Dáil this evening Oireachtas.ie

Speaking during today’s debate, Social Democrats’ TD Holly Cairns said she was “genuinely struggling to find the words to describe how wrong this is… this redress scheme is more insulting than nothing”.

Cairns stated: “This is just a new form of abuse and I cannot even propose a meaningful amendment… The number of categories of survivors being excluded from the scheme is deliberate.”

Cairns noted that the United Nations Human Rights Committee has called for the redress scheme to be extended, as have thousands of members of the public via an email campaign.

She said the Government “know what the Irish people want, and they do not care”.

“The denial of justice and disregard for survivors is startling. The minister is directly responsible for crafting and leading this process, but every Government backbencher and independents who quietly vote with them share culpability for this injustice.”

Oireachtas.ie Kathleen Funchion speaking in the Dáil this evening Oireachtas.ie

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin TD and chairperson of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, saidmem the redress scheme “pits survivors against each other”.

Advertisement

She said it makes no sense to exclude people who spent less than six month in an institution as a child.

We can’t quantify the horrors and the abuse and the just appalling treatment that were inflicted on women and children under the eyes of the State and the religious institutions.

Funchion said the scheme excludes about 40% of survivors, describing this as “very cynical” and “a cost-saving measure by the Government that can’t be dressed up in any other way”.

“It’s time to respect Mother and Baby Home survivors and their families. The scheme is an insult to survivors and totally fails to take into account their needs. This simply is not good enough. This Government has failed survivors time and time again. This has to stop.

“I know first-hand that survivors will be bitterly disappointed if this bill passes today. The Government must change the redress scheme to be fairer to them,” Funchion added.

Oireachtas.ie Bríd Smith speaking in the Dáil this evening Oireachtas.ie

Echoing these comments, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said excluding so many survivors from the scheme doesn’t take into account the “trauma” of forced family separation.

She said the scheme “looks like it is the work of a cold-hearted accountant whose main job is to minimise the cost to the State”.

“The Government should hang its head in shame,” Smith added.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock stated that the six-month rule is deeply unfair and, if the Government does not amend this now, it will have to address the issue in years to come.

Referring to the nursing home costs scandal happening this week, Sherlock said a future Government “will be revisiting this, mark my words”.

Sherlock said the Government “flawed” approach ignores the wishes of survivors, and “infantilises” and “patronises” them.

Trauma

Addressing the Dáil, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he is “acutely aware” than no one scheme can adequately address the “pain suffered by survivors of these institutions”.

Defending the scheme, O’Gorman said it will be “non-adversarial”.

He added that the scheme is part of a wider response from the Government which includes granting adopted people and others access to their personal records, and the excavation of the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway.

Speaking to The Journal, survivor Mary Harney noted the widespread support of extending the scheme among members of the opposition.

Harney, who was born in Bessborough mother and baby institution before being sent to an industrial school, said: “The biggest issue – and they’ve all brought it up – is the separation of family.

Read Next Related Reads 'Four lives were ripped apart': Woman plans legal action over mother's exclusion from redress 'Five grand can't give me my son back': Mother and Baby Home survivors hit out at redress plans Adopted people 'disgusted' and 'distraught' they might not get their records until autumn 2023

“It’s not how much time we spent in the institution, but the separation of family.”

Harney said the Government’s stance of saying people who can’t apply for financial redress will get a different form of redress vis access to their personal records, is inadequate.

“They make it sound like the Birth Information and Act is a part of redress when it is not. It is the Government returning to us the human rights they took from us, which is the right to identity first enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

Harney noted that delays in granting people access to their own records – many people have been told they won’t receive their records until autumn 2023 – is “a debacle”.

“So we know they don’t keep their promises, we’ve always said we didn’t trust the government,” Harney said.

She added that the fact survivors who apply for redress will have to sign a waiver saying they will not take future legal action against the State again infringes their constitutional legal rights.

The Government has repeatedly defended the redress scheme, saying it is the largest initiative of its kind in the history of the Irish State.

Under the scheme, all mothers who spent time in an institution are entitled to a payment, which increases depending on the length of their stay.

For example – mothers who spent up to three months in an institution are entitled to €5,000, while those who spent up to 12 months are entitled to around €12,500.

The highest payment is €65,000 for women who spent more than 10 years in an institution. It should be noted that very few women will qualify for the upper level of payments.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes found that most mothers spent an average of five months in an institution.

There have been numerous calls, both nationally and internationally, for the redress scheme to be extended. The UN Human Rights Committee has criticised the Government’s approach and, closer to home, so has the Oireachtas Children’s Committee.

Experts have warned that – unless the scheme is extended – yet more inquiries and legal battles seem somewhat inevitable.