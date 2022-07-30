Gardaí appealing for witnesses after motorbike crashes in Enniscorthy

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious motorcycle crash in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, this morning.

The single-vehicle collision took place at the Clohass Roundabout, just outside the town, shortly before 7am this morning.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The scene is being investigated and the roundabout has been closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R744 or the area of the Clohass Roundabout between 6:30am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.