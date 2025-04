MORE MOTORCYCLISTS HAVE died at this point in the year than in the last two years, as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) launch a new safety appeal.

In 2025, 10 motorcyclists so far have lost their lives on Irish roads (1 January – 27 April). That’s an increase from seven fatalities during the same period in 2024 and four fatalities during the same period in 2023.

The RSA is urging all road users to take “heightened precautions,” as the longer evenings and warmer weather signal the start of the peak of motorcycling season.

Further new RSA research analysed hospital data from 2019 to 2023. The research found that 1,556 motorcyclists were hospitalised following road traffic collisions in that period – 921 of which were recorded as “seriously injured” by Garda.

Lower limbs (29%), chest (17%), and head (15%) were the most affected areas in collisions resulting in injuries.

Of the serious injuries of motorists in Ireland, 30% of them occurred in County Dublin. The other vehicle involved was most likely a car.

Dublin dad Alan Rice was among the 22 motorcyclists killed on Irish roads in 2021. His daughter Laura described the loss of her dad:

“My Dad Alan had met his friend in Bray and they drove up the coastline to Skerries that day. They were riding home when he was in a collision with a man carelessly driving. Dad did nothing wrong and he was driving quite slowly waiting for his friend to catch him up after coming through a roundabout. He had all the right safety gear on, but it wasn’t enough to protect him when the man drove his car into him.”

“Alan was thrown from his motorbike and landed on a grassy verge. His friend did all he could to try to keep him alive, but he died there on the side of the road with the sun sprinkling under the trees. No goodbyes, no hugs, just the deafening silence of him coming home to us in a box.”

The RSA issued safety guidance for all road users, including wearing protective gear, riding within the speed limit, being vigilant and cautious. The organisation suggests to “read the road” to ride with current road, weather, traffic conditions and to think like other road users.

Further guidance includes to never ride your motorcycle or drive a car after consuming alcohol or drugs and to maintain your vehicle properly. They suggest to regularly check petrol, oil, water, damage, electrics and tyres.