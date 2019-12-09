Motorists urged to take extra caution after Storm Atiyah downs trees and cuts power

MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to take extra caution this morning after Storm Atiyah made landfall in Ireland last night.

AA Roadwatch is urging drivers to take caution, especially on secondary routes as localised power outages were reported across the south-west with trees down along several routes in Kerry and Cork.

A Status Orange wind warning was in place for nine counties overnight and came to an end at 6am.

Around 1,200 homes and businesses in Cork and Kerry are without power this morning, the ESB has said, as crews work to deal with faults “as quickly as possible”.

Met Éireann had issued a red alert – the most severe warning in Met Éireann’s three category system – for Co Kerry but this has now been lifted.

A number of flights in and out of Cork and Shannon Airports were diverted or cancelled last night as a result of the severe weather.

Iarnród Éireann has said that all trains are operating this morning with no issues relating to Storm Atiyah reported.

All trains operating on all routes - no issues arising from #StormAtiyah to report this morning — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 9, 2019

Cork County Council, meanwhile, suspended the Dursey Island cable car at the tip of the Beara Peninsula last night after gusts exceeded safety limits.

Today will start windy, especially in coastal areas and in the east, but winds will ease during the morning, according to Met Éireann.