Mountjoy inmate who was injured after attack by group of prisoners has died

A MOUNTJOY PRISONER who had been hospitalised with serious injuries last week has since died.

The man (30s) was attacked by a group of other prisoners at Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison last Friday.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed his death in a statement this morning.

A spokesperson for the IPS said: “The prisoner seriously injured in an incident in Mountjoy Prison on Friday 29th July 2022 has died.

“The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

The spokesperson said the incident continues to be investigated by the prison service and gardaí. All deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons.

The man had received treatment for his injuries at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said the man passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“A post mortem is scheduled to take place later today the results of which will determine the course of the investigation,” they said.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”