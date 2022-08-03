Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Mountjoy inmate who was injured after attack by group of prisoners has died

The Irish Prison Service confirmed his death in a statement this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 8:39 AM
21 minutes ago 4,731 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831768
File image of Mountjoy Prison sign.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
File image of Mountjoy Prison sign.
File image of Mountjoy Prison sign.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A MOUNTJOY PRISONER who had been hospitalised with serious injuries last week has since died. 

The man (30s) was attacked by a group of other prisoners at Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison last Friday.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed his death in a statement this morning.

A spokesperson for the IPS said: “The prisoner seriously injured in an incident in Mountjoy Prison on Friday 29th July 2022 has died.

“The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

The spokesperson said the incident continues to be investigated by the prison service and gardaí. All deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons.

The man had received treatment for his injuries at the Mater Hospital in Dublin. 

A garda spokesperson said the man passed away in the early hours of this morning. 

“A post mortem is scheduled to take place later today the results of which will determine the course of the investigation,” they said. 

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie