This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mueller probe does not find that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia on 2016 presidential election

The US Attorney General outlined the findings from Mueller’s report in a letter to elected officials this evening.

By Sean Murray Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 8:23 PM
47 minutes ago 18,461 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558930
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Updated 29 minutes ago

THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”, US Attorney General William Barr has said.

The Attorney General received a copy of Mueller’s report on Friday, and said in a letter this evening that he was advising of the “principal conclusions” of the report.

In a statement following Barr’s letter, the White House said it’s a “total and complete exoneration” of President Donald Trump, but some politicians claimed otherwise.

The report from special counsel Robert Mueller “thoroughly investigated allegations that members of the presidential campaign of Donald J Trump, and other associated with it, conspired with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, or sought to obstruct the related federal investigation”.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, one of those who received the letter from the Justice Department, however said Mueller’s report “does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the judiciary committee, said “must be full transparency in what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered to not exonerate the President from wrongdoing”.

However, the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that it’s a “complete exoneration” of the president.

While it doesn’t find collusion between the Trump campaign, Mueller’s report does focus in on efforts by Russia to disrupt and influence the election campaign.

This included “gathering and disseminating information to influence the election”.

Furthermore, evidence gathered in Mueller’s investigation “is not sufficient to establish” that President Trump committed obstruction of justice.

In the summary from Barr, he said Mueller’s team issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and executed nearly 500 search warrants in its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential involvement by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Barr’s summary this evening comes without the publication of Mueller’s report. 

The Attorney General’s letter now marks the conclusion of the 22-month investigation by Mueller, a former FBI director, into allegations that Trump’s election campaign coordinated and colluded with Russians to skew the 2016 vote so the billionaire real estate magnate would win.

But it also marks the beginning of a new phase: the determination of Democrats in Congress to further investigate Trump, using the evidence from the Mueller probe.

“Seems like the Department of Justice is putting matters squarely in Congress’ court,” tweeted the Democratic representative Nadler.

“Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President, and we must hear from AG Barr about his decision making and see all the underlying evidence for the American people to know all the facts.”

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    64,471  57
    2
    		Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List
    56,807  60
    3
    		Theresa May holds crisis talks amid reports she's facing a 'cabinet coup'
    45,834  48
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    515  0
    2
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    85,061  11
    2
    		As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    60,229  15
    3
    		'It was a rough time: you've got a baby on the way, no new contract - what are you going to do?'
    46,189  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    4,757  0
    2
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,715  0
    3
    		Astrology 101: An introduction to the stars and tarot card reading
    2,518  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Flyers distributed to plane spotters as Dublin Airport seeks to prevent drone incidents
    Woman (40s) dies after house fire broke out in Co Meath this morning
    DUBLIN
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie