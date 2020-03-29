This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 29 March, 2020
Firefighters rescue eight people from 'well developed fire' in Dublin apartment complex

It is understood that four people were taken to hospital, three adults and one child.

By Adam Daly Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 2:08 PM
49 minutes ago 11,802 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061207
Image: DFB/Twitter
Image: DFB/Twitter

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE rescued eight residents from a fire at an apartment complex in west Dublin this morning.  

Firefighters responded to the “well-developed fire” in Mulhuddart shortly after 9.30am.

DFB tweeted that six fire engines and three ambulances were in attendance. 

The eight residents were rescued from their balconies using ladders.

It is understood that four people were taken to hospital, three adults and one child. Residents were treated at the scene by firefighter and paramedics before being taken to hospital. 

It is believed that one woman suffered burns to her hands while trying to escape with her baby.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

