Firefighters rescue eight people from 'well developed fire' in Dublin apartment complex

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE rescued eight residents from a fire at an apartment complex in west Dublin this morning.

Firefighters responded to the “well-developed fire” in Mulhuddart shortly after 9.30am.

DFB tweeted that six fire engines and three ambulances were in attendance.

The eight residents were rescued from their balconies using ladders.

It is understood that four people were taken to hospital, three adults and one child. Residents were treated at the scene by firefighter and paramedics before being taken to hospital.

It is believed that one woman suffered burns to her hands while trying to escape with her baby.